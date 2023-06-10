WARREN G. "BOSSY" SPRY, 67, of Kenova, W.Va., gained his heavenly crown, Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be conducted 3 p.m. Sunday, June 11, 2023, at England Hill Freewill Baptist Church with Pastor Willie May officiating. Interment will follow in Dock's Creek Cemetery. He was born April 23, 1956, in Huntington, a son of the late Warnie G. Spry and the late Donna Jean Staley Spry May. Bossy was a retired electrician from the IBEW 317 and was formerly the president of the IBEW 317 Credit Union and a member of the England Hill Freewill Baptist Church. He was a member of the Buena Vista Masonic Lodge whose members will conduct graveside rites. Bossy was a Wayne County Democrat Executive Committeeman for District 2 and a member of the River Cities HOG Chapter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Terry Ray "Topper" Spry; baby Ryan G. Spry and step-grandchild Cambrie Walls. He leaves behind his wife, Barbie Turner Spry; children Amber Walker (Danny) and Bryan Spry (Katy); step-children Brittney Sims (Tommy), Brandi Adkins (Mark) and Brianna Walls (Alex); two sisters, Herma Lynn Davis (Bill) and Jean Robertson (Bill); sister-in-law Ellen Spry; 16 grandchildren, Sheyenne, Cole, Faith, Rylee, Kate, Macy, Landon, Lane, Corey, Presleigh, Bryce, Addison, Barrett, Kenadie, Teagen and Raelynn; great-grandchild Knox and a special family member, Stacey Sammons. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the church. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
