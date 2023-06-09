WARREN G. SPRY, 67, of Kenova, husband of Barbie Turner Spry, died June 6 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a retired electrician from IBEW Local 317. Funeral service will be at 3 p.m. June 11 at England Hill Freewill Baptist Church. Burial following in Dock's Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. Arrangements are being directed by Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. www.rollinsfh.com.

