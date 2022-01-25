WARREN GREGORY “GREGG” TERRY died unexpectedly at his home on Lookout Mountain, Tenn., on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. Born in Huntington, W.Va., on October 20, 1947, Gregg was the son of the late Warren Terry and is survived by his mother, Louise “Patty” Terry; his wife of 50 years, Jeanne; a daughter and son-in-law, Andrew and Jessi Cook of Lookout Mountain, Tenn.; two grandsons and a granddaughter, Bennett, Hudson and Finley Cook; and a sister and brother-in-law, Bill and Allyson Schoenlein of Todd, N.C. Gregg graduated from Marshall University in 1969, following which he did graduate study overseas and in Massachusetts before returning to Huntington in 1977 as the founding pastor of Christ Community Church. Through his practice of Biblical counseling, he made many friends over the years who deeply enriched his life. Gregg loved golf and the friends with whom he played. He found the game to be much like life, simple on the surface, but full of subtlety and a constant call to humility. Service of Worship at 11 a.m. Monday, January 24, 2022, at Lookout Mountain Presbyterian Church. Visitation one hour before the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Christ Community Church or Birthright, both of Huntington, W.Va. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ChattanoogaEastChapel.com for the Terry family. Arrangements are under the care of Chattanooga Funeral Home Crematory and Florist East Chapel, 404 South Moore Rd., East Ridge, TN 37412.
