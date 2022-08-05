Warren "Zeke" Stanley Myers
WARREN "ZEKE" STANLEY MYERS, 80, passed away on the morning of Sunday, July 31st, 2022. He and his family had made their home in the town of Greenville, North Carolina, where they were residents for over 30 years. Zeke is survived by his wife, Donna Sue Davidson and daughter, Susan Hinter Myers, both of Greenville. Please feel free to send or share memories with his family by emailing them at Hunter219tech@yahoo.com; or they can be reached by phone at (304 )638-6690. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory of Greenville, N.C. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.

