Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


WAYNE DOUGLAS BAUMGARDNER, 78, of Port Saint Lucie, Fla., went to be with his Lord July 25, 2020. He was born in 1942 in Huntington, WV, to Ray and Arline Baumgardner. Wayne was employed by Huntington Alloys for 33 years. Wayne is survived by Linda Garrison Baumgardner, his beloved wife of 32 years, his son and daughter-in-law, Dwayne D. Baumgardner and Sherry, his daughter, Teresa Baumgardner Clark, stepchildren, Edmund Coleman and Lisa Coleman, and 5 grandchildren. There will be no services at this time. Wayne will be laid to rest in Huntington, W.Va., at Oaklawn Memorial Park. Memories may be shared at www.yatesfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Wayne’s honor to Baptist Temple, 902 21st Street, Huntington, WV 25703. Arrangements are entrusted to Yates Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.