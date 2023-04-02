Wayne Richard Bennett
SYSTEM

WAYNE RICHARD BENNETT, 43, of Barboursville, passed away March 26, 2023. He was born April 15, 1979 in Zimbabwe, a son of Barry and Ann Austin Bennett of Boksburg, South Africa. In addition to his parents, he is also survived by his wife, Tara Simmons Bennett; one daughter, Brenley Bennett of Barboursville; one son, Greysen Bennett of Barboursville; one step-daughter, Regan Tassen of Barboursville; one sister, Sharon Bennett of Boksburg, South Africa; and one brother, Gavin Bennett of Boksburg, South Africa. Memorial services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 8, 2023 at Jackson Avenue Church of God Holiness, Huntington, by Pastor Rodney Adkins. Visitation will be one hour before services. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. In lieu of flowers please donate to the children's department at Prestera Center. You may do so by visiting www.Prestera.org/Prestera-foundation/give/ and indicate that your donation is in memory of Wayne Bennett.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you