WENDELL RUCKER WICKLINE JR., “RUCKER,” 82, of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, passed away peacefully Friday, April 8, 2022, in Hosparus Health Inpatient Care Center.
Rucker was born September 25, 1939, in Barboursville, West Virginia, and raised alongside his three “sissies” and with numerous cousins nearby. His father was a Baptist preacher and farmer, and despite losing his beloved mother when he was 22, he often spoke of her contagious laugh and joyfulness. Although Rucker knew how to play the “boy” card to get out of household chores (including milking the family cow), he loved his sisters dearly.
Because of his talent for football, Rucker was able to attend Marshall University on a football scholarship, where he played center for the Thundering Herd. It was at Marshall that Rucker met a quiet, thoughtful and beautiful young woman with “the prettiest hair” he had ever seen. When he received an offer to play professional football for the Detroit Lions, he declined because he wanted to marry his college sweetheart.
God saw to it that Rucker’s rough edges were smoothed out by placing plenty of women in his life. He grew up the only boy of four siblings, and then he married Letha, his dream girl from Marshall, with whom he had two daughters.
You might think that having no sons would have been a disappointment to a former college football player, but he took it all in stride, becoming the best sideline coach that the Elizabethtown High School cheerleading squad has ever seen. “Ruck and Roll” could be seen up in the stands shouting encouragement, filming each routine and rejoicing in victories whether big or small.
Although he prospered in his career, Rucker never pursued money or sought status. He remained true to his humble and faith-filled roots, which were forged in West Virginia. He began as a salesman for Holland-Suco in Holland, Michigan, where his young family was nurtured and lifelong friendships were formed. He continued his career path in the pigment industry, eventually helping found a new pigment division for Flint Ink in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. He loved his work family and was beloved by them.
Even as dementia caused his world to constrict, he continued to spread his unique version of love, joy and laughter to those around him. Although names did not come as easily to him, he could always remember the faces and voices of his beloved wife, daughters, sons-in-law and granddaughters and all those who were close to him. He continued to make many new friends as well, often greeting with a hug, a smile and an “I love you.”
Rucker was continually strengthened by his faith-filled roots. He loved singing gospel songs, reciting Scripture passages and discussing what heaven would be like. His childhood faith, tested and strengthened by trials and joys, continued to ground him as his memory began to fade. We have shed many tears, but they are buffered by faith and full of joy. We do not mourn as those who have no hope. We are deeply grateful for all who have shared any part of this journey with us.
Rucker was preceded in death by his parents, Wendell Rucker Wickline Sr. and Lenora Virginia King Wickline, his stepmother, Kathryn Finley Morrison Wickline, and his oldest sister, Delores Wickline Moore.
He is survived by his loving and supportive wife of almost 60 years, Letha Wilson Wickline, his daughters and sons-in-law (he dearly loved the first two boys in his family), Brandi and Robert Sarfatis (Dallas, Texas) and Kelli and Matt Morgan (Bloomfield, Kentucky), his sisters, Shirley Wickline Bowen and Jennie Lou Wickline Tanner, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins, and many great and treasured friends.
Those who knew him know that there was one thing about which he was not at all humble: his five granddaughters, Chloe Sarfatis, Margaret Claire Sarfatis, Lili Morgan, Carmen Sarfatis and Maia Morgan.
Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home in Barboursville, West Virginia, with funeral services beginning at 2 p.m.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy may be made to the Hosparus Health Inpatient Care Center in Louisville, Kentucky (hosparushealth.org/donate) or the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund (curealz.org/giving/donate). We have created a memorial website to collect photos, stories and memories of Rucker. Please visit the website if you have something you would like to share: https://www.forevermissed.com/rucker-wickline/about.