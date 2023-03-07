Wendy Ann Curtis Chapman
WENDY ANN CURTIS CHAPMAN, 56, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023, at home. She was born March 6, 1966, in Huntington, W.Va., and worked as a CNA. Her maternal grandparents Harold and Anna Pelfrey preceded her in death.

Wendy is survived by her parents, David and Nadine Curtis of Lavalette; two daughters, Paige (Brandon) Adkins of Wayne, W.Va., and Shelby Chapman of Red House, W.Va.; one son, Corey Chapman of Powhatan, Va.; and three grandchildren, Kylie, Savannah, and Grayson, and two on the way.

