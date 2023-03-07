WENDY ANN CURTIS CHAPMAN, 56, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023, at home. She was born March 6, 1966, in Huntington, W.Va., and worked as a CNA. Her maternal grandparents Harold and Anna Pelfrey preceded her in death.
Wendy is survived by her parents, David and Nadine Curtis of Lavalette; two daughters, Paige (Brandon) Adkins of Wayne, W.Va., and Shelby Chapman of Red House, W.Va.; one son, Corey Chapman of Powhatan, Va.; and three grandchildren, Kylie, Savannah, and Grayson, and two on the way.
Also surviving are three sisters, Melissa Chaffin of Lavalette, Shelley (Joshua) Osborne of Genoa, W.Va., and Elizabeth Curtis of Proctorville, Ohio; lifelong friend Mary Thompson of Huntington, W.Va.; as well as several dear nieces and nephews; and a host of family and friends too numerous to mention.
A memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va., with Pastor Daniel Adkins officiating. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Donations to assist with final expenses are appreciated and can be made at www.johnsontillerfuneralhome.com.
