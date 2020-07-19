Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


WENDY KAZUE PIKE, 77, of Huntington, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Friends may call from noon until 1 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Graveside services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. at Dock’s Creek Cemetery. She was born on February 20, 1943, in Japan. She was a homemaker. Wendy was a loving mama to her boys and their families. Those that knew Wendy would tell you how blunt she could be, but that’s what made them love her even more. She was always a joy to be around and will be deeply missed. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Kevin Pike Jr. She is survived by her children and spouses, Rod and Barbara Pike, Louis Pike, Jim and Cindy Pike, Kevin and Kim Pike, and Jay and Laura Pike; seven grandchildren, Frankie, Jeremy, Jada, Courtney and Samantha Pike, Danielle Villanueva and Joshua Ray; and two great-grandchildren, Jayde and Gavin Villanueva. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.