Wesley Allen Lowe

WESLEY ALLEN "PETE" LOWE, 73, of Salt Rock, West Virginia, has made his final, peaceful journey home to be with the Lord. He will be greatly missed by everyone that loved him. He will be especially missed by his partner in crime and partner in life, Mary Wisinsky, who was by his side until the very end. His daughter, Sherri Lynn, will be having him a memorial service. A date has not been set. Music was a big part of Pete's life, so if you would like to remember him today, hum a few bars of Amazing Grace. It was his favorite song. And don't worry about Pete, he's just around the river bend, waiting, all is well. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

