On February 7, 2023, WETZEL FULKS, a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and minister, went home to be with the Lord. Wetzel Fulks was born on April 27, 1932, in Ethel, W.Va. He worked as a Construction Worker and Foreman for more than 50 years, where he retired. He was immersed in the Christian community and was a member of Carroll Community Church in West Hamlin, W.Va. He was kind and softly spoken, and always took each and every opportunity to talk about Jesus.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, JoAnn Keck Fulks; a son, Gary Fulks; a grandson, Douglas Fulks; a daughter-in-law, Roberta Fulks; his father and mother Nathan and Myrtle Fulks; his father and mother-in-law, John and Thelma Keck; and four brothers, Vernon, Herman, Jewell, and Ray Fulks.
He is survived by 9 children: Wetzel Fulks Jr. of West Hamlin, W.Va., Christine (Ira) Horne of Lorain, Ohio, Rev. Bill (Renee') Fulks of Branchland, W.Va., Debbie Fulks of Huntington, W.Va., Janice (Roger) Messinger of Midkiff, W.Va., Phillip Fulks of Lorain, Ohio, Mary (Marty) McNeely of West Hamlin, W.Va., George (Stephanie) Fulks of Ypsilanti, Michigan, Melissa Fulks of Pleasant View, W.Va.; a bonus son, Robert Lolopulos of Beckley, W.Va. He is survived by 22 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren, and 2 great- great-grandchildren. He is also survived by one brother, Lowell Fulks; two sisters, Delamay Sanders and Deloris Bias; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and neighbors. He was blessed with a large and loving family; all who will miss him dearly.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Sunday February 12, 2023, at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va., with Rev. Bill Fulks officiating. Burial will follow in the Fulks Cemetery, Ranger, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Condolences can be left at www.handleyfh.com.
