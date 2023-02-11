Wetzel Fulks
On February 7, 2023, WETZEL FULKS, a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and minister, went home to be with the Lord. Wetzel Fulks was born on April 27, 1932, in Ethel, W.Va. He worked as a Construction Worker and Foreman for more than 50 years, where he retired. He was immersed in the Christian community and was a member of Carroll Community Church in West Hamlin, W.Va. He was kind and softly spoken, and always took each and every opportunity to talk about Jesus.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife, JoAnn Keck Fulks; a son, Gary Fulks; a grandson, Douglas Fulks; a daughter-in-law, Roberta Fulks; his father and mother Nathan and Myrtle Fulks; his father and mother-in-law, John and Thelma Keck; and four brothers, Vernon, Herman, Jewell, and Ray Fulks.

