WETZEL "PAPAW" LESTER JR., 89, of Huntington, W.Va., peacefully passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. Jesse Lacy and Rev. Heron Adkins. Burial will be in Marion Adkins Cemetery. He was born April 16, 1933, in East Lynn, W.Va., a son of the late Wetzel and Lucinda Mills Lester. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Dorothy M. Adkins Lester; son Randy Eugene Lester; brothers and sisters Hariam Lee Lester, Stella Holley, Tennessee Farley, Thurmond, Ottie and Whitt Lester. He is survived by his daughter, Cindy (Wendell) Adkins of Huntington, W.Va., daughter-in-law, Vickie Lester of Huntington, W.Va.; sister Norma (Lowell) Godfrey of Amherst, Ohio, brother Lonnie (Charlotte) Lester of Culloden, W.Va.; loving papaw to all grandchildren and great-grandchildren Beth (Dale) Ramey, Brandy (Kevin) Floyd, Jason (Ashley) Adkins, Jodi (JR) Hammond, and Zac Ramey, and Josiah and Jadon Hammond. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

