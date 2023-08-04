WETZEL LEE ADKINS, 82, of Howell, Mich., formerly of West Hamlin, W.Va., died July 31, 2023. Funeral services will be 7 p.m. Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Uht Funeral Home in Westland, Mich. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Donzel, Joe, Willard and Benton Adkins. He is survived by his children, Tammy (William) Rogers, Terry (Tom) Vance and David (Patricia) Wright; brother Wesley Adkins and sister Wilma Gibson; seven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren and one due in November.
