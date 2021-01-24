WETZEL LEE MULLINS, 79, of Crooked Creek, W.Va., widower of Stella Mullins and Georgetta Mullins, died Jan. 21 at CAMC Memorial Division. He owned and operated Advance Machining and Hydraulics Inc. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Jan. 24 at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Services will be livestreamed at Evans Funeral Home’s Facebook page. 

