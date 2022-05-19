WILEY BILTON ESTEP, 80, of Huntington, husband of Rosalie Stone Estep, died Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born October 13, 1941, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Wiley Vinson and Virginia Louise Johnston Estep. His grandson, Alexander Pickens also preceded him in death. Bilton graduated from Huntington East High School and attended classes at Marshall University. He was a U.S. Army Reserve veteran. He worked faithfully until retirement as an electrician with Special Metals. Bilton had a quiet demeanor, loved his Lord and Savior, was a loyal friend, was Whitty, was not only the rock of his family, but loved them fiercely. He enjoyed anything outdoors, including hunting and fishing, and influenced his son, grandson, and nephew to love the outdoors. His memberships included Baptist Temple, Lewis Memorial Baptist Church and The Huntington Rifle and Pistol Club. In addition to his wife, survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Harry and Kelli Estep of Barboursville; two daughters and sons-in-law, Lisa and Richard Nolan of Bolivia, N.C., and Melony and Jimmy Fitzwater of Culoden, W.Va.; sister and brother-in-law Patricia and Harry Carter of Norfolk, Va.; five grandchildren, Dylan Parker, Brooke Welch and husband Nathan Welch, Mason Estep, Abigail Pickens and Noah Sheppard; a niece, Dawn Lindey and husband Andrew Lindey; and a nephew, Sean Carter and wife Leah Carter. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, May 20, 2022, at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church with Pastor Tim Yates officiating. Burial with military graveside rites conducted by American Legion Post 93, Kenova, will be in Woodmere Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Lewis Memorial Baptist Church, 5275 West Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV 25705. Friends may visit with family after noon at the church until service time on Friday. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
