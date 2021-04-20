WILEY DALE PRICE of Hamlin, W.Va., passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021. Dale had recently spoken about never knowing what will happen and being prepared ... and he was prepared. Dale enjoyed not only the fellowship at Hamlin Baptist Church but embraced the teachings of the Bible. His entire working life was in the oil and gas industry and even after retirement he talked about going back to work because he liked it. He got tired of traveling to work sites but could always tell you the best place to get biscuits and gravy in West Virginia and surrounding states. Along with working, tending his flowers and WVU football, he loved his family -- even though some attended Marshall. He will remain in the hearts of Kathy Bird Price, his wife of 43 years; mother-in-law, Garnet Bird; sister-in-law, Sharon (Perry) Browning; his sister, Carolyn (Lemuel) Stephens; his nieces, Jesse Bishop with his great-nephews Elliott, Spencer and Sullivan Webb and Kristin Price with his great-nephews Tanner and Tevin Shelton, along with his great-niece Tessa Shelton. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wiley and Virginia Hayes Price, along with his brother, Larry (Brenda Dalton) Price. He won’t be tending his flowers this year, but his perennials will keep blooming. There will be a graveside service 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Fairview Memory Gardens, Hamlin, W.Va. Condolences can be left at www.handleyfh.com. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed, with masks and social distancing encouraged. McGhee-Handley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
