WILEY HATTEN, 80, of Kenova, husband of Peggy Robertson Hatten, died June 17 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a farmer. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. June 26 at Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel. Burial will follow in Newman-Hatten Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home in Ceredo. www.regerfh.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Crews fight fire at Bare Arms Training Facility
- MU Board of Governors to meet in special session on proposed baseball stadium
- Motorcyclist dies in crash on Ohio River Road
- Clayton Matthews, son of former MU coach, dead at 42
- New principals approved for Huntington East Middle, Spring Hill Elementary
- Singer-songwriter transitions into successful Huntington business owner
- 'Anchorman' actor arrested in Lawrence County while in region for events
- BUSINESS BEAT: New cannabis dispensary to open in Huntington
- The family who said 'yes:' Foster parents encourage others to consider children in need
- Police roundup: Two women found shot to death inside Ashland apartment
Collections
- Photos: Fire at Bare Arms Training Facility
- Photos: Marshall Basketball 2022 Team Camp
- Photos: 2nd Annual Juneteenth "Race for Equality" 5K Run/Walk
- Photos: Juneteenth Celebration at Ritter Park
- Photos: Japanese Immersion Summer Camp showcase
- Photos: Father's Day in Huntington
- Photos: Junior Chef Camp at Huntington's Kitchen
- Photos: Marshall University Juneteenth Celebration
- Photos: Marshall Softball Youth All Skills Camp
- Photos: HART presents Disney's "The Descendants - The Musical"