WILFORD “NELLO” BIRD of Yawkey, W.Va., was born on March 9, 1937, and passed peacefully to his eternal home on Monday, September 20, 2021, at the age of 84 (30,877 days). He was born in Hamlin, W.Va., in a log cabin to the late William and Ethel Bird. Nello was preceded in death by his son David Bird, nine brothers and three sisters. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Anna Williams Bird; his son and daughter-in-law Paul and Jonna Bird of Sneeds Ferry, N.C.; two grandsons, Matthew and Shane, two granddaughters, Lena and Amanda, and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews, his sister-in-law Garnet Bird, and his loving church family. Nello was a Navy veteran and a retired Investigator with the WV Division of Motor Vehicles. He was the Chaplain and Past Master of the Griffithsville Masonic Lodge #71. Nello was a Deacon, Adult Sunday School Teacher, and faithful member of Middle Fork Baptist Church of Sweetland, W.Va. He loved life and was loved and respected by all who knew him. The family would like to give special thanks to Ray and Diane McCallister, Mark and Tina Stump, Richard Stump and Jerry Satterfield. A funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, September 24, 2021 at Koontz Funeral, Hamlin, W.Va., with Pastor Fred Powers officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021. Interment will follow in Orchard Hill Memorial Gardens, Yawkey, W.Va., with Masonic graveside rites.
