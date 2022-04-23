WILLA EDNA BAUMGARDNER, 93, of Kettering, Ohio, formerly of Huntington, widow of Melvin Alvin Baumgardner Sr., died April 19 in ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, Kettering. She formerly worked in the K-Mart Deli department. Funeral service will be at noon April 25 at Chapman’s Mortuary and burial will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Mason County. Donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to service Monday. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.    

