WILLA EDNA BAUMGARDNER, 93, of Kettering, Ohio, formerly of Huntington, widow of Melvin Alvin Baumgardner Sr., died April 19 in ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, Kettering. She formerly worked in the K-Mart Deli department. Funeral service will be at noon April 25 at Chapman’s Mortuary and burial will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Mason County. Donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to service Monday. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- HHS substitute suspended for three days
- AMY MICHELLE CAZAD ADKINS
- RICHARD MARTI
- Local makeup artist works on movie set
- Red Tail Barn opens near Barboursville, hosting everything from weddings to live music
- ISAAC JACOB WILLIAMS
- Letter to the editor: Biden is the worst president ever
- JOHN EDGAR NEAL
- As federal report recommends major changes at state’s VA medical centers, veterans wonder what future holds
- Lawsuit: Hospital director fired after virus patient concern
Collections
- Photos: Easter service at The Huntington Mall
- Photos: United for Love
- Photos: Lincoln County vs. Cabell Midland, softball
- Photos: Marshall University’s Lavender Graduation Ceremony
- Photos: Cabell-Huntington Health Department recognizes COVID-19 pandemic volunteers
- Photos: 20th Rite Care Scottish Rite dinner
- Photos: Marshall University's Donning of Kente Ceremony
- Photos: Marshall University Student Research and Creativity Symposium
- Photos: Huntington St. Joe students assist mural artist Betsy Casañas
- Photos: Chesapeake Easter Egg Hunt