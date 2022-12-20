WILLA MAE EGGLESTON, 86 of Huntington died Dec. 8. Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Dec. 20 at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church of Huntington. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before Mass at the church. Arrangements are being directed by Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.

