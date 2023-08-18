The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

William Aaron Mullens
SYSTEM

WILLIAM AARON MULLENS, 51, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away Monday, August 7, 2023, at his residence. Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, with Pastor Paul Daniels, officiating. Inurnment will follow in Dock's Creek Cemetery. He was born December 14, 1971, in Atlanta, Ga., a son of Pastor Larry and Helen Skeens Mullens. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Dr. H.S. Mullens and Lillian Mullens; maternal grandparents William Riley and Della Mae Smith Skeens; uncle Robert T. Mullens and numerous other family members. In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother and sister-in-law Scott Alan Mullens (Carrie); special cousin Beverly Bailey; a friend since elementary school, Kenneth Hatten; his fur baby Willie; and his good friend and neighbor Betty Wilson. Friends may call one hour prior to the service Saturday at the funeral home. "Absent from the body present with the Lord, Corinthians 5:8." Our precious son, we will see you soon. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you