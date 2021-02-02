Our brother, WILLIAM “ALAN” BLAKELY, now has no more pain or suffering as he is now in his heavenly home. He passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021, after a long, hard fight with cancer. He was born August 6, 1961, to Robert E. Blakely and Maxine Evans Blakely. In addition to his father, one brother Robert T. Blakely preceded him in death. He is survived by his mother; one sister, Pam (Carlos) Cyrus; one brother, Eric Blakely; special nephew, Seth (Alison) Stender; and his son, Drew, whom he loved unconditionally. Thanks for the love and support of his friends Ron and Susan DeTemple, Sara Marcum, Sara Stapleton, his work family at R.D. Developers and his church family at Lavalette United Methodist Church. If you would like to celebrate Alan’s life, please consider a donation to the Lavalette United Methodist Church food pantry or Hospice of Huntington. Private services will be held with a very special friend, Pastor Ray Stonecrest, officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Tiller Funeral Home. So, Alan, go rest high on that mountain. We love you and will truly miss you each and every day.

