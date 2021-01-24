On Tuesday, January 19, 2021, WILLIAM ASBURY, better known by those who loved him as “Corky,” was called home to Heaven from his home in Barboursville. He was a 1981 graduate of Bob Jones University and taught several years in Christian Schools in Kingsport, Tenn., and Gallipolis, Ohio. He was also a member of Elmwood Baptist Church. Corky was a cab driver in the Huntington area for over twenty-five years. He enjoyed going the extra mile for his customers and valued the personal interaction with them. He was a friend to many people and loved by all who knew him. In 2002, he was shot twice in the back while driving the cab, which led to many surgeries and many years of constant pain, which ultimately led to his complete disability. With his Homegoing, we are thanking the Lord that our beloved son, brother and father is finally pain free and with his Savior that he longed to see. He was born September 25, 1959, to Libbie Cyrus and the late William Asbury. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Sharon Price, and a niece, Renee Carroll. He is survived by his sister, Crystal Long (John); brother-in-law, Mike Price; daughter, Savannah Rushing (Billy) of Tennessee; son, Andrew Asbury of Michigan; granddaughter, Sadie Kay Rushing of Tennessee; and a tiny niece, Anniston Grace Carrol, who he dearly loved and came to see every week as long as he could. The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to Oscar and Betty Staggs for being such helpful friends to Corky for several years. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, January 25, 2021, at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, with Pastor Rick Glass officiating. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until service time on Monday at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary. The funeral services will be livestreamed and viewed on the Henson and Kitchen Mortuary website, Facebook and YouTube pages. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
