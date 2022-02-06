WILLIAM B. RIFE, 80, of Crystal River, Florida, and formerly of Barboursville, West Virginia, went to be with the Lord December 29, 2021. He was born June 21, 1941, in Huntington, West Virginia, to the late Benjamin and Kathleen Rife. He is survived by his wife, Nannette Rife; two daughters, Teena (Frank) Dagliere and Mary (Fred) Odell; sister, Sharon Kay Rife Schook; and two nieces, Kathleen Hofler and Diedre Huff. A celebration of his life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 12, 2022, at the First Baptist Church of Crystal River, and the family will receive friends starting at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to your local Hospice. Strickland Funeral Home, Crystal River, Fla., is directing arrangements. 

