WILLIAM “BILL” CLYDE HOLLIDAY SR., 83, of Wilmington, N.C., died on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Lower Cape Fear Life Care. He was born on June 26, 1937, in Charleston, W.Va., the son of the late Custer Bryan Holliday and Mildred Jane Warner Holliday. Also preceding him in death was his sister, Barbara Holliday Dempsey of El Paso, Texas, and his niece, Susan Holliday Lockhart of St. Albans, W.Va. Surviving is his wife of 56 years, Colleen Luzader Holliday; daughter, Amy Elizabeth Holliday Lawson of Wilmington; son, Dr. William “Will” Holliday of Farmville, Virginia; granddaughter, Taylor Lynn Lawson of Wilmington; grandson, Hayden Alexander Lawson of Wilmington; his brother, Custer Bickle Holliday of Charleston, W.Va.; his sister, Elizabeth Holliday Davis of McLean, Virginia; nephews, Dr. Stephen Davis of Rochester, Mich., Dr. Cabell Davis of Mashpee, Maine, Richard Dempsey Jr. of El Paso, Texas, Robert Dempsey of League City, Texas, Kenneth Rutledge Holliday of Charleston, W.Va., and Zachary James Luzader of Denver, Colorado; nieces, Lisa Amsler Cox of Clarksburg, W.Va., Julie Dempsey O’Keife of Frisco, Texas, Laurie Dempsey Molina Fitzpatrick, M.D., of Sugar Land, Texas, and Carol Anne Davis of Portland, Oregon. Bill is a 1960 civil engineering graduate of Marshall University. He began work for the US Army Corps of Engineers in Huntington, W.Va., in the Planning Branch. Bill became the first Chief of Flood Plain Management in 1963 and then Chief of Special Studies Branch. Significant contributions for the Huntington area include flood projects on the Tug Fork of the Big Sandy River and the Williamson and Matewan floodwalls. Bill continued his career with the Corps in Washington, D.C., until 2006. Bill was a ruling elder in the Presbyterian Church since 1970. He was a member of St. Andrews Covenant Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed boating, coaching softball, playing basketball, running high hurdles and watching Marshall University’s “Thundering Herd.” A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, September 28, 2020, at Huse Memorial Cemetery in Fayetteville, W.Va., led by Rev. Thomas Hastie of Milton Presbyterian Church. Memorials in Bill’s name may be made to Lower Cape Fear Life Care, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401. To view full obituary information and to share condolences, please visit www.andrewsmortuary.com.
