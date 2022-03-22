WILLIAM FRANKLIN “BILL” EARL, 80, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He was born June 28, 1941, in Kenova, W.Va., a son of the late Richard and Alice Walker Earl. Bill graduated from Marshall University with a Bachelor of Engineering Degree and retired from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers where he was a mechanical engineer. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Richard Earl Jr., and grandchild, Hadley Rose Earl. Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Loretta Adkins Earl; sons and daughters-in-law, Jeff and Melinda Earl, Mark and Melanie Earl and Jason and Kristen Earl. He was Papaw to nine grandchildren, Joey Williams, Shelby Earl, Abby Williams, Julie Earl, Mikaela Earl-Boyer and Corey Boyer, Mason Earl, Dylan Earl and Lilly Earl; soon to be great-grandson, Baby Zayden; and his brothers and sisters-in-law, John and Jeanne Earl, James and Sue Earl and Norma Jean Earl. He was a good and faithful Christian to Jesus our Lord for many years. He will always be remembered for his cheerful smile, gracious faith and love for his family. Bill is deeply loved and will be missed by all his family and friends. Friends may call from noon until service time on Wednesday, March 23, at the Reger Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. by Rev. Fred Ferguson and Pastor Greg Tomlinson in the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, W.Va. Condolences may be made at www.regerfh.com. Following CDC guidelines, masks are recommended. 

