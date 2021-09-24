WILLIAM “BILL” GERALD MARTIN, 80, of Culloden, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at his residence. He was born in Milton, W.Va., on January 17, 1941, son of the late Clarence Henry Martin and Ollie Cyrus Martin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Jim Martin, Johnny Martin, Clarence Martin, Robert Martin; and two sisters, Doris Lambert and Velma Martin Clonch. Bill served his country in the United States Army. Following his service, he was employed at State Electric Supply Company in Dunbar, W.Va., where he worked as a salesman for 52 years. He was a member and Deacon at Mud River Baptist Church in Ona, W.Va. He was an avid Marshall University football fan and enjoyed taking care of his lawn. Bill is survived by his beloved wife, Ada Mae Adkins Martin of Culloden, W.Va.; children, Billy Martin Jr. of Buckeye, W.Va., Bobbi Jean (Dink) Young of Hurricane, W.Va., Ollie K. (Rick) White of Culloden, W.Va., and James Henry (Angie) Martin of Hurricane, W.Va.; grandchildren, Cassandra Martin, William Martin, Edainah Young, Jimmy Young, April White, Katie White, Romy White, Kimberly Martin, Hunter Martin, Sydney Martin; great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Gabriella, Aiden, Ayson, Sophia; brother, Larry (Linda) Martin of Ona, W.Va.; sister, Karen (Jim) Leach of Huntington, W.Va.; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV 25705, near Barboursville, on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Simon Morrison officiating. Burial and military honors will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va. The funeral will be livestreamed on the Henson & Kitchen Mortuary website, Facebook page and YouTube channel. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 24, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the mortuary. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- BUSINESS BEAT: Starbucks, Qdoba, Papa John’s coming to Stadium Center in Huntington
- Herd collapses in 42-38 loss to ECU
- Developers continue revitalization efforts in downtown Huntington
- Chuck Landon: Why is MU's attendance so low?
- Family seeks answers three years after man went missing from Grayson Lake
- W.Va.’s world-leading virus surge pushes hospitals, first responders to breaking point
- RUTH CHRIST SULLIVAN
- Autism pioneer Ruth Sullivan dies at 97
- Lesage airport becomes private airstrip following sale
- Sobriety checkpoint to take place Sept. 23
Collections
- Photos: Marshall fans tailgate before East Carolina game
- Photos: Young Thundering Herd meets at Spring Hill Cemetery
- Photos: Barboursville Fall Fest Parade
- Photos: Marshall vs. WVU, men's soccer
- Photos: Poage Landing Days
- Photos: East Carolina defeats Marshall, 42-38
- Photos: A Fairfield Community Celebration of Gratitude for Dr. And Mrs. Jerome Gilbert
- Photos: High school football, Cabell Midland vs. Hurricane
- Photos: Barboursville Fall Fest pancake breakfast
- Photos: Open Studio clay class at HMA