WILLIAM "BILL" LAWMAN of Kenova, W.Va., age 86, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on February 24, 2023. He was born in Bridgeport, W.Va., on January 22, 1937, to Frances Viola Cropp Lawman and Robert Lee Lawman of Bridgeport, W.Va. He was deeply loved by his entire family which included his wife of 63 years, Glenda Jean Lawman and his two children, Susan Elliott (Patrick) and David Lawman (Charlie). He also was cherished by each of his eight grandchildren, Anna Leigh Smith (Joshua), Sara Grace Constantino (Alex), Lara Grace England (Bryan), Ellen Carly Fallin (J.K.), John Patrick Elliott (Lexis), Bethany Rose Cyrus (Paul), Jayne Frances Lawman, Mary Jesse Lawman, and to this moment 10 great-grandchildren. Bill is survived by his sister, who knew him only as William, Shirley Jo Vorse (George) of Canton, Ohio. Bill lived a full and blessed life which centered on his faith, family, and ministry. He served as a pharmaceutical technician in the U.S. Navy for 4 years. He earned a Masters of Church Music degree from the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. He and his wife, Glenda, served in three local churches: Westmoreland Baptist, 1st Baptist Ceredo, and Spring Valley Freedom Baptist. He found further joy and fulfillment in a teaching career at Buffalo Elementary for 30 years. Both he and Glenda were valued and faithful members in the WV Retired Teachers Association, the Saints Alive Choir, and the Gideon Ministry. The family will receive friends from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. in the Reger Funeral Chapel by Pastor Gary Graves. He will be greatly missed, but we find comfort and joy in the promised Hope of Heaven. John 14:1-3. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Gideon Ministry @ www.gideons.org. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
