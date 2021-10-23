WILLIAM “BILL” LEON BEACH, 83, of Huntington, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at the Teays Valley Center, Hurricane, W.Va. Funeral services will be conducted at noon on Sunday, October 24, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Bill was born on November 14, 1937, in Barboursville, W.Va., to the late Delbert Odell and Delpha Mildred Nicholas Beach. Bill graduated from Marshall University in 1978, served in the United States Air Force and worked for and retired from Rogers Jewelers for over 22 years. He was the Past President of the Cecil H. Underwood Senior Center. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nellie Jean Beach; two brothers, Allen Odell Beach and Donald Edward Beach; and two sisters, Irene Ross and Loretta Grizzle. Bill is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, William Lee (Rebecca) Beach; daughter and son-in-law, Angela Lynn (Rob) Lewis; six grandchildren, Matthew Lewis, Courtney (Ben) Huffman, Samantha (Johnny) Vanhoose, William Lucas Beach, Kassidy Paige Hopper and Zachary Lee Beach; two great-grandchildren, Kobe and Eva Vanhoose; one sister, Jean Gue; and a host of nieces and nephews. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time on Sunday at the Reger Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

