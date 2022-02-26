WILLIAM “BILL” R. WORTHAM II, age 85, of Huntington, W.Va., St. Cloud, Minn., and Pequot Lakes, Minn., passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022, while residing in care at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta, Minn. Just as Bill dealt with all experiences in life, he managed his illness with strength and grace. In the end, he wanted to spend as much time with his loved ones as possible and chose to go peacefully with no more treatment, surrounded by family and many dear friends over this last month. His courage has been immeasurable and a test of our own — we will miss him immensely.
Following his service in the US Marine Corps, Bill earned his MBA from Marshall University, then served as an executive in Human Resources for several international companies, including DeZurik Corp. Bill enjoyed nature and restoring classic cars. He was active on the Ideal Township board and several boards at Grace United Methodist Church in Pequot Lakes, Minn.
Bill was preceded in death by his father, William R. Wortham Sr., mother, Ava McElwain Wortham, and son, William Scott Wortham. He is survived by his loving wife, Sharon Edwards Wortham; brother, Joe Wortham, Huntington, W.Va.; and two daughters, Suzanne Wortham Ressemann (Tom), Edina and Angela Wortham, St. Cloud. He also leaves behind his two grandchildren, Matthew Ressemann, Fargo, N.D., and Ryan Ressemann, Philadelphia, Pa.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Grace United Methodist Church, 29318 Patriot Ave., Pequot Lakes, MN 56472. A visitation will precede the service at 1 p.m., and a reception will follow the memorial. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be preferred to one of two organizations of Bill’s choice: Marine Corps League/Toys For Kids, PO Box 2811, Baxter, MN 56425, or Quiet Oaks Hospice online at https://quietoakshospicehouse.org/donate/ or call 320-255-5433. Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home, Pequot Lakes.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
HELEN JOYCE NOWLIN, 83, of Barboursville, W.Va., widow of Dana Lee Nowlin, went to her etern…
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.