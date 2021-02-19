WILLIAM “BILL” SAUNDERS, 73, of Milton, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on February 13, 2021, passing peacefully at home with his family by his side. He was born on March 24, 1947, in Huntington, W.Va., son of the late Ralph and Nina Clay Saunders. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Tama Osborne Saunders; two daughters, Angie (Mark) Johnston, Lori (Boyd) Angotti; one grandson, Miles Wheeler, who was his pride and joy; a sister, Sally (Ralph) Davenport; one brother, Rod Saunders. He had a special relationship with his brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Linda Osborne. In addition to being a loving husband, daddy, pop and brother, he was Uncle Bill to a host of nieces and nephews in which he had a special bond with each. Bill was a member of Teays Valley Missionary Baptist Church in Hurricane, W.Va. He was employed by Kelly Services/Dow Chemical in South Charleston, W.Va., and a retiree of Columbia Gas. A veteran of the Army National Guard and a graduate of Vinson High School (Class of 1965) and Robert C. Byrd Institute of South Charleston, Bill loved the outdoors, fishing, golfing and his motorcycle. He never met a stranger, and those that knew him knew he loved to tell stories and jokes, always putting smiles on the faces of those that come in contact with him. He will truly be missed by those that knew and loved him. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Teays Valley Missionary Baptist Church by Dr. John Smith. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton, W.Va. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the church. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
