WILLIAM BOYD BAILEY, 85 from Prichard, W.Va., born May 25, 1935, passed away December 1, 2020. Bill was a 20-year military veteran in the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force and completed his military career with the rank of Chief Petty Officer with the U.S. Coast Guard. Bill also retired with a 20-year service with the FAA, working at Tri State Airport. After retirement, he volunteered at the VA Medical Center for several years. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mabel Hill, and father, Delmar Bailey; two sisters, Donalta Blevins and Texa Miller; and three brothers, Donald, Nick and Medford Bailey. Bill was a loving husband for sixty-three years to Janet Preston Bailey; devoted father to one son, Tim Bailey, and two daughters, Terri (Joe) Aquino and Tina Wellman; seven grandchildren, Tom (Wendy) Bailey, Emma (Corbin) Keplar, Sophia Bailey, Sam (Jenna) Aquino, Maria (Joe) Spurlock, Chris Wellman and Robby (Haylee) Wellman; ten great-grandchildren, Addison, Nora, Eliana, Elise, Preston, Jackson, Bella, Paxton, Hadley and Tripp. Bill was a member of the Huntington East Pea Ridge Seventh Day Adventist Church. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Funeral services will follow and will be private for the family to attend but will be livestreamed for the public starting at 3:30 p.m. Saturday through Bill’s obituary page at www.regerfh.com. In lieu of flowers. donations may be made to Wounded Warriors, Huntington Area Food Banks or Habitat for Humanity. Those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines and state mandates of wearing a mask and social distancing. Condolences may be made at www.regerfh.com

