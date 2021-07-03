WILLIAM BROWN HOWERTON, 93, of Huntington, husband of Betty Sisson Howerton, died June 30 at home. He was a retired railroad operator. Funeral services will be 4 p.m. July 5 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. Burial will be at 11 a.m. July 6 in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the International Missions Board, c/o Westmoreland Baptist Church, 3401 Hughes St., Huntington, WV 25704. www.regerfh.com.

