WILLIAM C. “BILL” FOUCH passed away quietly Saturday morning, January 9, 2021, at his home in Lebanon, Va., after a prolonged illness. Bill was born in Carter County, Kentucky, and spent the majority of his life in Ceredo, W.Va., before moving to Lebanon, Va., in 2003. He was a lifetime member of the Ceredo Baptist Church and retired from Houdaille Industries as Quality Control Supervisor. He was preceded in death by his mother, Nellie Hutchinson Fouch, his father, Ernest Fouch of Ceredo, W.Va., and a brother, Jack Elam of Pomeroy, Ohio. He is survived by his wife, Linda of Lebanon, Va.; daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Mark Skeen of Lebanon, Va.; a son and daughter-in-law, Len and Teresa Fouch of McCormick, S.C.; three grandsons, Nicolas Evans, Jonathan Skeen and Matthew and Loren Fouch; and three great-grandchildren, Tyler and Hailey Evans, and Andrew Fouch. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to your local food pantry. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs — Hess Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266; 276-889-4444 is serving the Fouch family.

