WILLIAM CARL HILL, 58, of Huntington, died May 17 at home. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is looking for information about or family members of Mr. Hill. Please contact the funeral home if you have any information. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- 'Pillbillies,' 'Oxycotinville': Emails from drug exec reveal mockery of Appalachians
- Roberts’ OT goal gives Herd first NCAA College Cup title
- Marshall fans cheer Herd to victory
- Marshall, Indiana meet for NCAA Men's Soccer Championship
- Herd men's soccer gets set for national semifinal vs. UNC
- Suspect in 2018 Barboursville manhunt, shooting found guilty
- Fans near and far cheer on Herd in championship
- Police roundup: Investigations underway after Western Regional Jail inmate’s death
- Huntington man killed in Lawrence County crash
- Milton business adds mural by West Virginia artist to building
Images
Collections
- Photos: Herd fans tailgate before NCAA College Cup final
- Photos: Marshall soccer defeats Indiana for national championship
- Photos: "Hay Fever" premiere at Pullman Square
- Photos: Marshall soccer fans celebrate in downtown Huntington
- Photos: Marshall soccer watch party at Hall of Fame Cafe
- Photos: MU Physician Assistant Program White Coat Ceremony
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Huntington, softball
- Photos: Day of Hope
- Photos: Marshall baseball doubleheader against UAB
- Photos: Spring Valley vs. Cabell Midland, softball