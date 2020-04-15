WILLIAM CLYDE COFFEY JR., 78, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, at his residence. Bill was born November 6, 1941, in Catlettsburg, Ky., a son of the late William Clyde and Julia Virginia Leedy Coffey. He was a former food service salesman and owner of the former Bill Coffey Food Brokerage Inc. He was a member of the Kenova Masonic Lodge No. 110 AF&AM. Bill was a Master Mason and a 33rd Degree Scottish Rite Mason. He was a Shriner Clown and did it for the love he had for the children. Bill was an avid supporter of Marshall athletics and volunteered at various events to help raise money for the Marshall Speech and Hearing Clinic. He attended the Catlettsburg Harvest Church of God. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Estill Franklin Coffey and Robert Lee Coffey, and two wives, Janet Skeens Coffey and the mother of his children, Bonnie Arthur. Bill is survived by the love of his life of 43 years, Peggy Kitchen Coffey; four children, Carl Coffey (Barbie), Candie Hamilton (Tim), Kim Boyd (David) and Jim Kitchen (Kimberly); seven grandchildren, David, Steven, Josh, Carl Nathan, Jaclyn, Zack and Jacob; five great-grandchildren; and one sister, JoAnn Rakes (James D.). Due to current public health concerns, memorial services will be scheduled at a later date. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
