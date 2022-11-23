William David Beard
WILLIAM "BILL" DAVID BEARD, 95 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away peacefully to be united with his Lord and Savior on November 20, 2022, at St Mary's Medical Center. Bill was born on September 24, 1927, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late Ruth Cullen Womack Beard and Morris Beard. Bill retired as Sergeant of the security department from Marshall University Department of Public Safety where he worked for 24 years and served in the Army during World War II. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by sisters Evelyn Graham, Mary Lou Graham and brother Robert "Bob" Beard Sr. Bill is survived by his children William "Billy" Beard, Linda (Jon) Combs, Sandy Roudebush and Teresa (Mark) Tolliver; grandchildren Shane (Alaleh) Tolliver, Jay (Hannah) Roudebush, Dustin (Carmen) Combs, Brandon (Stephanie) Tolliver, Tessa (Steve) Weber and Alysha Combs; great-grandchildren Chloe Roudebush, Bryson Combs, Spencer Tolliver, Olivia Tolliver and Elijah Weber. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, November 25, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel in Barboursville, W.Va., with Pastor Jerry Ryder officiating. Burial will follow with military honors in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to service. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

