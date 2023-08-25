WILLIAM E. CHAMBERS passed away peacefully on August 19, 2023. William was raised in Huntington, West Virginia, the son of Nellie Glenn Mason Chambers and Franklin Mart Chambers. He met his soulmate and best friend Joann Mylar Chambers while still in middle school and celebrated over 65 years of marriage before Joann's death in 2021.
William completed his undergraduate studies in chemistry at Marshall University then earned his PhD in analytical chemistry at the University of Illinois. William's career in chemistry and later in management for Union Carbide began in Cleveland, Ohio then continued to New York City and finally Danbury, Connecticut. Upon retirement from Union Carbide, he continued his career with the GAF Corporation until he retired again and settled back in Huntington.
