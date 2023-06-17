William E. Jr. Triest

WILLIAM "BILL" E. TRIEST JR., 72, passed away on Wednesday June 14, 2023, at Fairfield Medical Center in Lancaster, Ohio.
Bill was born on February 16. 1951 in Washington, D.C, the son of the late William E. and Patricia McKeon Triest. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Johns Hopkins in Biophysics. He continued his education at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, earning an M.D. and specializing in pathology. Bill worked as a pathologist for 42 years before retiring from the VA Medical Center in Huntington, W.Va., in 2018. During his career he served as the Chief of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine Service at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
ETHEL JEAN FRANKLIN, 63, of Huntington, passed away June 10, 2023. Graveside services will b…
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.