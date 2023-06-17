William E. Jr. Triest
WILLIAM "BILL" E. TRIEST JR., 72, passed away on Wednesday June 14, 2023, at Fairfield Medical Center in Lancaster, Ohio.

Bill was born on February 16. 1951 in Washington, D.C, the son of the late William E. and Patricia McKeon Triest. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Johns Hopkins in Biophysics. He continued his education at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, earning an M.D. and specializing in pathology. Bill worked as a pathologist for 42 years before retiring from the VA Medical Center in Huntington, W.Va., in 2018. During his career he served as the Chief of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine Service at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

