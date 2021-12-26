WILLIAM EARL WHITE, 85, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Saturday, December 4, 2021, at his residence. He is survived by his wife, Ingeborg Topken White; two daughters, Ingrid White Sturgill (Jeff) and Kristina White Price (Josh), and son, John Paul White (Terri); grandchildren, Joee and Wulf Goheen, Martina, Skylar and Liam Price, Celia White and Samuel Plate. He was preceded in death by daughter, Martina T. White; parents, John and Ethel White; sister, Yvonne Harler; and brother, John R. White. He was retired from the Corps of Engineers as a safety inspector. There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church. His quiet, calm and loving nature will be greatly missed by all. 1 John 4:16 God is love. Whoever lives in love lives in God and God in them. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 721 12th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
