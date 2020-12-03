WILLIAM EDWARD “Eddie” MARTIN, 92, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away at home on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. He was born February 13, 1928, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Bill and Fay Martin. His son-in-law, Gregg B. Fry, also preceded him in death. Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Muriel Jean Martin; five daughters, Nancy (Randy) Fry of Wayne, Linda (Stanley) Merritt of Wayne, Mary (David) Williams of Lavalette, W.Va., Glenna Griggs (Rolley Pyles) of Barboursville and Edwina Fry of Wayne; 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Michael at the VAMC for his genuine love and care. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home with Brother John Fry and Brother Ashley Blankenship officiating. Burial in the Martin Bailey Family Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation is at noon Friday.

