WILLIAM EDWARD KALINOSKI, 79, of Huntington, passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Graveside service will be conducted 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Maple Hill Cemetery with Pastor Robert Gillette and Pastor Greg Matney officiating. He was born August 21, 1941, in Montcoal, W.Va., son of the late Ferdnand and Anne Weber Kalinoski. He was a schoolteacher and coach, having taught and coached in various school systems in Ohio and W.Va. He was a retired coal miner, working 30 years at the number 7 coal mine. After retirement, he continued to work at Walmart in various capacities and leaving only after his health would not allow him to continue. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Virginia Dickens, and a brother, Stanley Kalinoski. He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Ellen Brafford Kalinoski; children, William Brad Kalinoski, Anita Ellen Kalinoski-Hatfield (Ron) and David Clarence Kalinoski (Marianne); grandchildren, Emilee Elizabeth Hay, Mary Olivia Kalinoski, Lauren Grace Hatfield and Lilly Kathryn Hatfield; brothers, Ferdnand “Fred” Kalinoski Jr. and Tommy Kalinoski; sister, Peggy Kalinoski; friends of the family, Tinatsu Wallace, Ling Chen and Angie Chen; and numerous other family members and friends. There will be no visitation. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Tanyard Station development delayed, but expected to start construction again this fall
- SHIRLEY ANN EARWOOD REYNOLDS
- WV's largest private employer issues worker vaccine mandate
- Angela Henderson-Bentley: With Richards out, who is the obvious choice for ‘Jeopardy’ host?
- Huntington hires manager to oversee $40 million in COVID relief funding
- Kentucky man pleads guilty to molesting teenager
- Bissett leaving Huntington chamber to join Capito’s staff
- Over 30 virus cases reported in Wayne County schools
- Construction to begin on new medical office building at Cabell Huntington Hospital
- SHIRLEY ANN EARWOOD REYNOLDS
Collections
- Photos: Marshall football team visits Spring Hill Cemetery
- Photos: Thundering Herd Rally on 9th Street
- Photos: First day of classes at Marshall
- Photos: Doggy Days at Dreamland Pool
- Photos: CHH holds a ground-breaking ceremony for a new medical office building
- Photos: Workers continue project on 8th Street Bridge
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. South Charleston, girls soccer
- Photos: Readers share their back-to-school pictures
- Photos: Diamond Teeth Mary Blues & Arts Festival
- Photos: Marshall University conducts RecFest