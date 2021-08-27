WILLIAM EDWARD KALINOSKI, 79, of Huntington, passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Graveside service will be conducted 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Maple Hill Cemetery with Pastor Robert Gillette and Pastor Greg Matney officiating. He was born August 21, 1941, in Montcoal, W.Va., son of the late Ferdnand and Anne Weber Kalinoski. He was a schoolteacher and coach, having taught and coached in various school systems in Ohio and W.Va. He was a retired coal miner, working 30 years at the number 7 coal mine. After retirement, he continued to work at Walmart in various capacities and leaving only after his health would not allow him to continue. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Virginia Dickens, and a brother, Stanley Kalinoski. He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Ellen Brafford Kalinoski; children, William Brad Kalinoski, Anita Ellen Kalinoski-Hatfield (Ron) and David Clarence Kalinoski (Marianne); grandchildren, Emilee Elizabeth Hay, Mary Olivia Kalinoski, Lauren Grace Hatfield and Lilly Kathryn Hatfield; brothers, Ferdnand “Fred” Kalinoski Jr. and Tommy Kalinoski; sister, Peggy Kalinoski; friends of the family, Tinatsu Wallace, Ling Chen and Angie Chen; and numerous other family members and friends. There will be no visitation. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

