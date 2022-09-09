WILLIAM EUGENE WETHERHOLT, 79, of Huntington, W.Va., died Tuesday, September 6, 2022, in Heritage Center. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with the Minister Bill Adkins officiating. William was born September 28, 1942, in Cabell County, W.Va., a son of the late William Chauncey and Mary Dial Wetherholt. Also preceding him in death were three brothers, Raymond, Lloyd and Leonard Wetherholt, and four sisters, Lucille Coyle, Eula Woods, Opal Bias and Roberta Foster. He retired from the IBEW Local 317 but his first and greatest passion was music. This culminated in the founding of "The Crackerjacks," a local band performing throughout the Tri-State area of which he was front man and lead singer. Survivors include his wife, Deborah Carney Wetherholt; one daughter, Kimberly (Arnold) Bowen of Huntington; one son, William Eugene (Jovanni) Wetherholt II of Atlanta, Ga.; one grandson, Evan Bowen of Huntington, W.Va. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

