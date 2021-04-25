WILLIAM F. TATUM, 69, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Friday, April 16, 2021, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born September 4, 1951, to the late William W. and Frances Tatum. He is survived by his partner of 16 years, Patricia Mauk Custer; two sons, William David Tatum of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Christopher Michael Tatum of Surfside Beach, S.C.; and six grandchildren, William Chase, Anthony Michael, Daniel Louis, Brianna Nicole, Orion Christopher and Aeson Layne Tatum. Billy is also survived by a special cousin, Bobbi Gayle Stanley; one uncle, Bobby; aunts, Nancy and Lurleen; longtime friends, Scott Fulton, Michael Thomas and Tony Crozier; a special daughter-in-law, Danielle Russell; along with a special little buddy, Aydn McKenzie-Mauk. Billy attended Marshall Lab School and Berkley University. He spent more than 35 years in Myrtle Beach as a finishing carpenter and was an accomplished blues harp player. He was known for his great knowledge in history, music, sports and art, and was an amusing storyteller. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Because of his love for animals, memorial contributions to the Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter or animal rescue group are suggested. There will be no services, as Billy chose to donate his remains to the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine to be used as a teaching tool to those pursuing medical careers.

