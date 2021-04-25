WILLIAM F. TATUM, 69, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Friday, April 16, 2021, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born September 4, 1951, to the late William W. and Frances Tatum. He is survived by his partner of 16 years, Patricia Mauk Custer; two sons, William David Tatum of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Christopher Michael Tatum of Surfside Beach, S.C.; and six grandchildren, William Chase, Anthony Michael, Daniel Louis, Brianna Nicole, Orion Christopher and Aeson Layne Tatum. Billy is also survived by a special cousin, Bobbi Gayle Stanley; one uncle, Bobby; aunts, Nancy and Lurleen; longtime friends, Scott Fulton, Michael Thomas and Tony Crozier; a special daughter-in-law, Danielle Russell; along with a special little buddy, Aydn McKenzie-Mauk. Billy attended Marshall Lab School and Berkley University. He spent more than 35 years in Myrtle Beach as a finishing carpenter and was an accomplished blues harp player. He was known for his great knowledge in history, music, sports and art, and was an amusing storyteller. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Because of his love for animals, memorial contributions to the Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter or animal rescue group are suggested. There will be no services, as Billy chose to donate his remains to the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine to be used as a teaching tool to those pursuing medical careers.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Human remains identified as man missing for six years
- Barboursville Middle School principal’s contract terminated
- CHARLES ROBERT YEAGER "CHUCK"
- Former Herd stars organize Ride for 75
- WV State wrestling tournament underway
- This week in West Virginia history
- State Police conducting checkpoint in Huntington on Saturday
- RIFs, transfers approved for 140 in Cabell County
- Logan campground owner, food pantry operator, dies after being struck by vehicle
- Spudz Potatoes offers versatile toppings
Images
Collections
- Photos: 2021 West Virginia State Wrestling Tournament
- Photos: High school baseball, Spring Valley vs. Huntington
- Photos: West Virginia State Wrestling Tournament, Thursday
- Photos: Huntington vs. Cabell Midland, softball
- Photos: West Virginia State Wrestling Tournament, Wednesday
- Photos: Grace Christian School's 28th annual Serve-A-Thon
- Photos: 2021 West Virginia State Wrestling Championships, Tuesday
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Spring Valley, boys basketball
- Photos: Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club inaugural ride
- Photos: Marshall football 2021 Spring Game