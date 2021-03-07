WILLIAM FRANKLIN HANCOCK stepped into his heavenly home on March 4, 2021. He will celebrate his 90th birthday on celestial shores. He was a beloved father, husband and grandfather. He retired from the C&O Railroad as a heavy equipment mechanic. He loved automobiles and was a master mechanic and also a skilled carpenter. However, Bill always said that his greatest accomplishment in life was his Christian family. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Barbara Stowers Hancock, and a daughter, Tammy and husband Joseph Laing. Bill had two grandchildren, Joseph William, and Hannah and her husband, Kyle. He was so proud that he also had two great-grandchildren, Easton and Henrik. The family will have a small, intimate private funeral service, with entombment following in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. He will be forever missed until we meet again in heaven. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

