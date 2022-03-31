WILLIAM GREGORY BURTON, 62, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away March 29, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Friday, April 1, 2022, at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery, Kenova, W.Va. He was born August 23, 1959, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Lewis Garrett and Janice Marie Chapman Burton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one nephew, Chris Poff. Survivors include his partner, Nicki Saunders; one son, Benjamin Burton and his mother Lea Ellen Burton; one brother, Steve Burton (Jewell), and three sisters, Sandy Johnson, Judy Burton, Vicki Poff; and several nieces and nephews. He was a carpenter with Local Union No. 302. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time at noon at the Reger Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day's publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
