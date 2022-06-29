WILLIAM HAROLD PACK, "PUNK" 73, of Lavalette, W.Va., went to his heavenly home Friday, June 24, 2022, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, W.Va. He was born November 8, 1948, in Louisa, Ky., a son of William Harrison Pack and Roberta Mae Webb Pack. He was a Heavy Equipment operator for Columbia Gas Transmission. He was a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran and also a member of the Wayne Masonic Lodge #18 AF&AM. William devoted many hours to coaching softball and watching his daughters play the game. His spare time was spent with boating and camping with his family and riding motorcycles. Survivors include his wife, Brenda Blower Pack; two daughters from his first marriage, Shannon Messer (Nick) of Louisville, Ky.; Shelby Pack of Lavalette, W.Va.; four sisters, Juda Waller of Prichard, W.Va., Dr. Yvonne Stroud (Flem) of Huntington, W.Va., Patricia Scott of Stepptown, W.Va., Kathy Fluty (Ron) of Crum, W.Va.; three brothers, Michael "Mikey" Pack, Robert Pack (Emma Sue) of Kermit, W.Va., Toby Pack of South Point, Ohio; a very special grandson, Kayson; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Virgil Pack. Burial will follow in Webb Cemetery, Crum, W.Va. The family would like to thank Dr. Bir at HIMG Oncology, St. Mary's Medical Center and the Staff at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House.
