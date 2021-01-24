WILLIAM HENRY “BILL” CHAFFIN, 71, of Prichard, W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at OSU Wexner Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio. He was born on June 21, 1949, in Inez, Kentucky, a son of the late Sherwin and Effie Chaffin. His sister, Sally Mae Hanshaw, also preceded him in death. Bill was a member of the Route 60 Freewill Baptist Church in Kenova. Survivors include his loving wife of 48 years, Stella Chaffin, one daughter, Karen (Keith) Nelson, one son, William Lee (Randy Beth) Chaffin, all of Prichard, W.Va.; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; one sister, Minerva Manley of Huntington; and a host of family and friends too numerous to mention. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, January 25, 2021, at Spring Valley Memorial Gardens with Pastor Ray Fletcher officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Tiller Funeral Home.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.