WILLIAM J. “BILL” BURNS, 96, of Culloden, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, after a short illness. He was a retired Glass Blower working for Sloan Glass in Culloden. Bill loved farming, fishing and caring for his animals. He was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Ellen Irene Salmons Burns, and several brothers and sisters. He is survived by daughter, Edna Thomasson, and sister, Sue (Ronnie) Jackson, all of Culloden, and several nieces and nephews. Graveside funeral service will be noon Thursday, February 25, 2021, at Jackson Burns Cemetery on Coon Creek Road in Culloden, W.Va. Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.

