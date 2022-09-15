WILLIAM J. "GIG" WATTS, 72, a United States Marine Corps Vietnam veteran, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away September 11, 2022. Funeral service will be conducted at noon Monday, September 19, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, W.Va., by Pastor Steve Wayne. Burial will be in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar. He was born January 29, 1950, in Huntington, a son of the late Irvin and Beatrice Watts Bowen. He is preceded in death by two brothers, Jerry Bowen and Verlin "Buddy" Adkins. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Black Childers; children Robin (Tim) Johnson, Brandon Watts and Ryan Watts of Huntington; stepchildren Tammy Spurlock, Ann Swann and Buddy Childers, all of Barboursville; grandchildren Timothy Johnson Jr., Johnathon Childers, and Madison Johnson; step grandchildren Staff Sargent Travis Swann stationed JBER, Anchorage, Alaska, Sarah Swann, Alex Childers, Kailey Childers, and Tristen Childers all of Barboursville; one great-grandchild, Harper Noelle Tucker; special grandkids Daniel, Dixie and Charlie Smallridge; an honorary brother Rob (Jill) Black of Bailey, Mich.; nephews Jeremy and Joshua Bowen and niece Tanya Bowen, all of Champion, Mich. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

